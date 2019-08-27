Following 1st world tour, K-pop diva Sunmi returns with new single
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Fresh off her first world tour this year, K-pop diva Sunmi returned to the music scene Tuesday with the new single "Lalalay," a self-composed Latin dance song.
The female soloist, a former member of girl group Wonder Girls, toured 18 global cities in Asia, North America and Europe from February to June in her first world tour "Warning."
The world tour inspired Sunmi to compose and write the new single "Lalalay" during her stop in Mexico City in March, according to her management agency, MakeUs Entertainment.
"'Lalalay' is an exotic number with dance-hall and Latin-inspired sounds, which comes with lyrics that go between poetic and explicit expressions unique to Sunmi, according to MakeUs.
Sunmi's trademark stage performance will also add to the song's allure, the agency noted.
It is her second single release in 2019 following the previous single "Noir," dropped in March.
Having released a teaser video of the new single Monday, Sunmi is set to launch the new song in full on major online music stores at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(News Focus) Inter-Korean relations in limbo despite end of allies' joint drill
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
4
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
5
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
1
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea wraps up expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
4
S. Korean EV battery makers striving to secure cathode materials
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential