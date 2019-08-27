Hyundai Glovis expands sales network in China
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday it has expanded its sales network in China to win more local deals.
Hyundai Glovis has set up a sales branch in Chongqing, the 14th in China, to attract new customers in the southwestern region of the world's most populous country and win logistics orders bound for Europe and Southeast Asia, the company said in a statement.
The company delivers products that include vehicles, auto components, semiconductors, steel goods and energy equipment.
Hyundai Glovis operates overseas sales networks mainly in the United States, Europe and China.
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(News Focus) Inter-Korean relations in limbo despite end of allies' joint drill
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
4
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
5
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
1
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea wraps up expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
4
S. Korean EV battery makers striving to secure cathode materials
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential