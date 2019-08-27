MERITZ SECU 4,855 UP 200

DongkukStlMill 5,930 UP 80

SBC 15,800 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 DN 350

TONGYANG 1,575 UP 10

Daesang 20,600 DN 400

DaelimInd 94,300 DN 600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,500 DN 400

ShinhanGroup 39,650 DN 50

HITEJINRO 21,700 0

Yuhan 213,500 DN 2,500

SLCORP 21,300 0

CJ LOGISTICS 139,500 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 98,700 0

SKNetworks 5,180 DN 30

KISWire 22,600 DN 300

LotteFood 421,000 DN 2,500

NEXENTIRE 9,030 DN 130

CHONGKUNDANG 80,000 DN 700

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 DN300

KiaMtr 41,800 DN 300

DWS 35,500 UP 950

KCC 213,000 0

AmoreG 52,400 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 125,000 UP 500

HankookShellOil 318,500 DN 3,000

BukwangPharm 13,150 DN 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 42,850 UP 650

TaekwangInd 1,009,000 DN 6,000

SsangyongCement 5,790 0

KAL 21,900 DN 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,130 UP 50

LG Corp. 69,700 DN 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 42,350 UP 450

SsangyongMtr 2,950 UP 5

BoryungPharm 11,650 DN 850

L&L 11,300 DN 250

NamyangDairy 513,000 DN 18,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 DN 250

Shinsegae 224,500 UP 5,000

(MORE)