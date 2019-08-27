Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 August 27, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

MERITZ SECU 4,855 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 5,930 UP 80
SBC 15,800 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 DN 350
TONGYANG 1,575 UP 10
Daesang 20,600 DN 400
DaelimInd 94,300 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,500 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 39,650 DN 50
HITEJINRO 21,700 0
Yuhan 213,500 DN 2,500
SLCORP 21,300 0
CJ LOGISTICS 139,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 98,700 0
SKNetworks 5,180 DN 30
KISWire 22,600 DN 300
LotteFood 421,000 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 9,030 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 80,000 DN 700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 DN300
KiaMtr 41,800 DN 300
DWS 35,500 UP 950
KCC 213,000 0
AmoreG 52,400 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 125,000 UP 500
HankookShellOil 318,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 13,150 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,850 UP 650
TaekwangInd 1,009,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,790 0
KAL 21,900 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,130 UP 50
LG Corp. 69,700 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 42,350 UP 450
SsangyongMtr 2,950 UP 5
BoryungPharm 11,650 DN 850
L&L 11,300 DN 250
NamyangDairy 513,000 DN 18,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 DN 250
Shinsegae 224,500 UP 5,000
(MORE)

