KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MERITZ SECU 4,855 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 5,930 UP 80
SBC 15,800 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 DN 350
TONGYANG 1,575 UP 10
Daesang 20,600 DN 400
DaelimInd 94,300 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,500 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 39,650 DN 50
HITEJINRO 21,700 0
Yuhan 213,500 DN 2,500
SLCORP 21,300 0
CJ LOGISTICS 139,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 98,700 0
SKNetworks 5,180 DN 30
KISWire 22,600 DN 300
LotteFood 421,000 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 9,030 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 80,000 DN 700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 DN300
KiaMtr 41,800 DN 300
DWS 35,500 UP 950
KCC 213,000 0
AmoreG 52,400 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 125,000 UP 500
HankookShellOil 318,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 13,150 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,850 UP 650
TaekwangInd 1,009,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,790 0
KAL 21,900 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,130 UP 50
LG Corp. 69,700 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 42,350 UP 450
SsangyongMtr 2,950 UP 5
BoryungPharm 11,650 DN 850
L&L 11,300 DN 250
NamyangDairy 513,000 DN 18,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 DN 250
Shinsegae 224,500 UP 5,000
(MORE)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(News Focus) Inter-Korean relations in limbo despite end of allies' joint drill
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
4
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
5
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
1
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea wraps up expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
4
S. Korean EV battery makers striving to secure cathode materials
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential