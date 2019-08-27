KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 228,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 37,750 DN 300
Hyosung 85,000 DN 400
LOTTE 32,800 UP 550
AK Holdings 32,950 UP 200
Binggrae 56,400 UP 400
GCH Corp 18,450 DN 200
LotteChilsung 127,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 DN 150
POSCO 204,500 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 86,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 193,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,900 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,095 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 47,250 DN 350
SamsungElec 44,050 UP 450
NHIS 11,850 DN 100
SK Discovery 21,900 DN 200
LS 43,400 DN 900
GC Corp 105,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 31,200 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,850 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 244,500 UP 2,000
KPIC 109,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,060 DN 160
SKC 45,050 UP 400
GS Retail 37,200 DN 800
Ottogi 551,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 19,550 UP 50
DaeduckElec 9,390 UP 160
HtlShilla 75,500 DN 800
Hanmi Science 40,100 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 87,200 UP 2,600
Hanssem 61,400 DN 1,600
ORION Holdings 15,200 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 88,100 UP 100
SK hynix 73,000 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 570,000 DN 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,200 UP 700
SamsungF&MIns 225,500 DN 500
