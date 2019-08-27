HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,700 DN 200

Kogas 38,550 UP 550

Hanwha 23,100 DN 300

DB HiTek 14,600 UP 350

CJ 78,300 UP 300

JWPHARMA 26,100 0

LGInt 16,550 DN 100

KSOE 105,500 0

Hanwha Chem 16,950 UP 150

OCI 66,200 UP 100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,750 DN 650

KorZinc 428,000 UP 500

SamsungHvyInd 7,210 DN 150

SYC 48,650 DN 450

HyundaiMipoDock 39,700 UP 400

IS DONGSEO 28,750 DN 200

S-Oil 89,900 DN 1,300

LG Innotek 97,800 UP 3,400

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI WIA 40,750 DN 650

KumhoPetrochem 69,500 UP 900

Mobis 240,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,700 UP 100

HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 150

S-1 98,500 DN 2,500

Hanchem 78,800 DN 200

UNID 44,000 UP 150

KEPCO 25,150 DN 50

SamsungSecu 34,000 DN 100

SKTelecom 237,000 UP 1,500

S&T MOTIV 51,600 UP 300

HyundaiElev 76,100 UP 800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,800 UP 150

Hanon Systems 11,150 DN 50

SK 192,500 DN 2,000

DAEKYO 6,040 DN 70

GKL 18,800 DN 300

Handsome 28,750 DN 400

WJ COWAY 79,600 DN 700

LOTTE SHOPPING 132,000 0

(MORE)