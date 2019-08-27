KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,700 DN 200
Kogas 38,550 UP 550
Hanwha 23,100 DN 300
DB HiTek 14,600 UP 350
CJ 78,300 UP 300
JWPHARMA 26,100 0
LGInt 16,550 DN 100
KSOE 105,500 0
Hanwha Chem 16,950 UP 150
OCI 66,200 UP 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,750 DN 650
KorZinc 428,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,210 DN 150
SYC 48,650 DN 450
HyundaiMipoDock 39,700 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 28,750 DN 200
S-Oil 89,900 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 97,800 UP 3,400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 40,750 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 69,500 UP 900
Mobis 240,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,700 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 150
S-1 98,500 DN 2,500
Hanchem 78,800 DN 200
UNID 44,000 UP 150
KEPCO 25,150 DN 50
SamsungSecu 34,000 DN 100
SKTelecom 237,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 51,600 UP 300
HyundaiElev 76,100 UP 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,800 UP 150
Hanon Systems 11,150 DN 50
SK 192,500 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 6,040 DN 70
GKL 18,800 DN 300
Handsome 28,750 DN 400
WJ COWAY 79,600 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 132,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(News Focus) Inter-Korean relations in limbo despite end of allies' joint drill
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
4
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
5
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
1
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea wraps up expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
4
S. Korean EV battery makers striving to secure cathode materials
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential