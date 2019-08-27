KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,800 DN 150
KorElecTerm 45,150 UP 50
NamhaeChem 8,690 UP 40
DONGSUH 17,900 UP 150
BGF 5,710 UP 40
SamsungEng 15,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 90,500 UP 400
PanOcean 4,460 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 25,700 UP 50
KT 27,000 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168500 UP500
LG Uplus 12,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,400 UP 600
KT&G 101,000 0
DHICO 5,780 UP 40
LG Display 12,600 UP 100
Kangwonland 27,850 DN 250
NAVER 146,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 134,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 531,000 0
DSME 26,100 UP 500
DSINFRA 5,980 DN 60
DWEC 4,015 UP 70
Donga ST 81,900 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,750 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 223,000 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 214,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 30,650 UP 50
LGH&H 1,151,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 323,000 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 17,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,400 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 39,950 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 59,200 DN 300
Celltrion 145,000 UP 3,500
Huchems 20,950 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,700 DN 700
