KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 69,800 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 30,300 DN 100
GS 45,250 DN 600
CJ CGV 33,150 DN 250
HYUNDAILIVART 13,500 UP 50
LIG Nex1 31,250 UP 50
FILA KOREA 57,500 UP 5,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,550 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,345 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 122,000 UP 1,500
LF 19,400 DN 150
FOOSUNG 9,660 0
JW HOLDINGS 5,960 UP 70
SK Innovation 156,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 21,550 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 38,650 UP 150
Hansae 18,150 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 58,100 DN 400
Youngone Corp 35,350 DN 1,000
KOLON IND 39,200 DN 450
HanmiPharm 271,500 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 6,370 DN 90
emart 115,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY279 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 42,000 DN 100
CUCKOO 101,500 DN 2,000
COSMAX 69,100 UP 500
MANDO 31,950 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 276,000 UP 4,500
INNOCEAN 66,400 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 35,300 0
Netmarble 92,900 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S327000 UP4500
ORION 87,000 UP 1,700
BGF Retail 200,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 43,050 DN 350
HDC-OP 34,950 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,250 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 DN 300
