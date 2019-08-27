Seoul stocks snap 3-day losing streak on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, helped by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that indicated a possible trade deal with China. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.29 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 1,924.60. Trade volume was moderate at 419 million shares worth 4.88 trillion won (US$4.02 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 467 to 341.
The local stock market opened higher in line with gains on Wall Street overnight, but pared earlier gains as investors remained cautious about the prospects for trade talks between Washington and Beijing.
Local stocks saw a sharp sell-off Monday as the world's two largest economies exchanged threats of imposing more tariffs. But Trump said, following the Group of Seven summit of world leaders in France, Beijing is willing to resume trade talks with Washington.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said the comments by Trump had a positive impact on the local stock market as the "U.S.-China trade dispute showed signs of stabilization, rather than intensification."
Institutional investors bought up a net 198 billion won worth of local stocks, while foreign investors sold a net 185 billion won worth of local stocks.
Top cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.03 percent to end at 44,050 won and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, gained 1.67 percent to 73,000 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, climbed 2.09 percent at 146,500 won.
Automakers traded mixed, with industry leader Hyundai Motor up 0.4 percent to 125,000 won, and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors, dipping 0.71 percent at 41,800 won.
The local currency closed at 1,211.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.6 won from the previous session's close, also snapping a three-day run of decline, helped by increased risk-on sentiment.
