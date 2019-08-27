S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 27, 2019
All Headlines 16:41 August 27, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.114 1.080 +3.4
3-year TB 1.171 1.121 +5.0
10-year TB 1.238 1.191 +4.7
2-year MSB 1.185 1.138 +4.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.695 1.648 +4.7
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(News Focus) Inter-Korean relations in limbo despite end of allies' joint drill
-
5
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
Most Saved
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
4
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
5
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
1
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
4
S. Korean EV battery makers striving to secure cathode materials
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea wraps up expanded military drills for Dokdo