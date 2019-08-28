Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Corporate direct financing up in July

All Headlines 06:00 August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' equity and debt sales rose 17.6 percent on-month in July, thanks to a modest gain in sales of corporate bonds, data showed Wednesday.

Local companies raised a combined 17 trillion won (US$14 billion) through sales of stocks and bonds last month, up 2.5 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Stock sales, including 13 initial public offerings, jumped 69 percent on-month to 533 billion won last month.

The value of corporate bonds floated in July, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS), gained 16.5 percent from a month earlier to 16.5 trillion won, the FSS said.

An ABS is a security whose income payments, and hence value, are derived from and backed by a pool of underlying assets.

Corporate direct financing up in July - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#corporate financing
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!