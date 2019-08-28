Corporate direct financing up in July
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' equity and debt sales rose 17.6 percent on-month in July, thanks to a modest gain in sales of corporate bonds, data showed Wednesday.
Local companies raised a combined 17 trillion won (US$14 billion) through sales of stocks and bonds last month, up 2.5 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Stock sales, including 13 initial public offerings, jumped 69 percent on-month to 533 billion won last month.
The value of corporate bonds floated in July, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS), gained 16.5 percent from a month earlier to 16.5 trillion won, the FSS said.
An ABS is a security whose income payments, and hence value, are derived from and backed by a pool of underlying assets.
