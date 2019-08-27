Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
S. Korea rejects Abe's accusations, urges Japan to retract economic retaliation
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry flatly rejected Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's accusations Tuesday that South Korea is reneging on past promises, and urged Tokyo to retract retaliatory economic measures against Seoul.
During a news conference after the conclusion of a Group of Seven summit in France, Abe claimed that South Korea's decision last week to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan damages trust between the two countries.
-----------------
N.K.'s criticism of Seoul over joint drill, weapons purchase nothing new: official
SEOUL -- North Korea's recent stepped-up criticism of South Korea over joint military exercises with the United States is not anything out of the ordinary, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
The North has been ramping up pressure on Seoul, taking issue with the South Korea-U.S. joint military drill that wrapped up last week and the introduction of new weapons, such as F-35A stealth fighters, from Washington.
-----------------
Cabinet approves gov't plan to ink military info-sharing pact with Thailand
SEOUL -- South Korea's Cabinet approved the government's plan to clinch a military intelligence-sharing pact with Thailand on Tuesday to enhance defense cooperation with the Southeast Asian country.
The approval, at a Cabinet meeting hosted by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, is aimed at building an institutional framework to exchange military secrets between the two nations.
-----------------
Moon's presidential hydrogen car debuts amid his clean energy drive
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's new official car, based on hydrogen fuel-cell technology, made its debut Tuesday, rolling briefly across the grounds of Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon moved from one office building to another inside the presidential compound in the Nexo crossover SUV, produced by Hyundai Motor, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Universities, facilities raided over corruption scandals involving minister nominee's family
SEOUL -- The prosecution on Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids on universities, a medical center and other facilities involved in snowballing corruption allegations involving Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk and his family.
Investigators were sent to the Busan Medical Center, five universities, including Seoul National University (SNU) and Korea University, for prosecutors' probe into suspicions that Cho's 28-year-old daughter received undue preferential treatment in her college admissions and scholarship receipt.
-----------------
(News Focus) Korean firms pushing for self-reliance amid trade spat with Japan
SEOUL -- An intensifying trade feud with Japan is pushing South Korean companies to look beyond their longtime business partners and enhance self-sufficiency on concerns that Tokyo's stronger export controls could choke off their supply chains.
High-tech parts and materials have been unsung heroes behind the latest smartphones and televisions made by Korean tech giants, and it was only recently the government and industry officials brought their role to the forefront in the wake of shaky trade relations with Japan.
-----------------
BTS honored at annual MTV music awards
SEOUL -- Proving its massive success on the American pop scene once again, K-pop boy band BTS has picked up two trophies at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held in New Jersey, the United States.
The septet won in two categories -- best group and K-pop -- out of the five it was nominated for in the awards ceremony held at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Monday (U.S. time).
-----------------
Prolonged Hong Kong protests to hurt S. Korean exports: report
SEOUL -- Protracted anti-government protests in Hong Kong will likely have negative consequences for South Korean exports, a report said Tuesday.
Hong Kongers have been protesting against a new extradition bill allowing the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China for the past three months and the demonstrations are showing no signs of letting up.
