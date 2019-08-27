Naturalized basketball center puts off-court incident behind ahead of world championship
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Ricardo Ratliffe, the naturalized center for the South Korean men's national basketball team, understands his importance to the team for the upcoming world championship.
That's why the U.S.-born player, in his own words, is willing to "take full responsibility" for an off-court incident from Sunday and put it behind him to get ready for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Ratliffe, whose Korean name is Ra Gun-a, was booked without physical detention by police in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, for allegedly shoving a parking lot employee on Sunday after an exhibition game against the Czech Republic. Ratliffe issued an apology through the Korea Basketball Association (KBA) on Monday, and he reiterated on Tuesday that he had no one else to blame but himself.
"It was just a misunderstanding. (The employee) forgave me and I forgave him," Ratliffe told Yonhap News Agency after South Korea beat Angola 91-76 at Samsan World Gymnasium in its final tuneup game. "We just said things we didn't mean. I did something I didn't mean. I take full responsibility."
If Ratliffe was distracted by the incident, it didn't show on the court on Tuesday. He shot 9-for-15 from the floor for a team-high 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead all players.
South Korea had earlier lost to Lithuania 86-57 and fallen to the Czech Republic 97-89. Ratliffe, who'd led his team in scoring in those losses with 24 and 29 points, said the biggest difference on Tuesday was South Korea's collective confidence.
"Playing two tough teams gave us more confidence. We just went out there and we weren't afraid tonight," he said. "I think we got better and better every game. I could tell my teammates were a lot more confident today than they were in the first game against Lithuania. That's a plus for us going into games against tough teams on the world's biggest stage."
Ratliffe said his teammates might have felt intimidated going up against NBA players in earlier games, with Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas manning the paint for Lithuania and Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky running the show for the Czech Republic.
"The first two games, our guys were thinking about NBA players, instead of just focusing on what we had to do," Ratliffe said. "Tonight, the guys just focused on what we had to do and went out there confident."
The task for world No. 32 South Korea, who will face Argentina (No. 5), Russia (No. 10) and Nigeria (No. 33) in Group B at the FIBA World Cup, won't get easier. The top two teams will advance to the next round, and the realistic goal for the team is to try to eke out a victory.
Ratliffe admitted South Korea is in a tough group but said his team can still surprise a few people.
"I feel that once our shooters get hot, we can play with anybody," he said. "As long as guys coming off the bench are ready, I'll try to lead at the start and show those guys I am ready so that they can follow me."
Tuesday's game was a chippy affair, with some hard fouls and double technicals getting called in the second half. Ratliffe said South Korea played with a chip on its shoulder.
"It doesn't matter who we're going up against," he said. "Even against bigger teams, we still have to show that we're not going to back down."
