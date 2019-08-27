Basketball coach says tuneup event was 'tremendous' before world championship
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- You can only practice so much. There's nothing quite like playing in actual games to get ready for major competitions.
Kim Sang-shik, head coach of the South Korean men's basketball team, said Tuesday he was appreciative of the opportunity to play three quality opponents in a tuneup tournament at home before the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The world championship starts Saturday in China.
"I think our players are growing more confident by the day," Kim said after South Korea's 91-76 win over Angola in the four-nation tournament at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. "If we hadn't played these games, our guys would have panicked at the World Cup. Competing here was a tremendous experience for our team."
Kim's team lost to Lithuania 86-57 and to the Czech Republic 97-89 before beating Angola. At the FIBA World Cup, South Korea, ranked No. 32 in the world, will face Argentina (No. 5), Russia (No. 10) and Nigeria (No. 33) in Group B.
"We played teams that we think are similar in style as our World Cup opponents," Kim said. "So we know what to expect on defense in particular."
South Korea led Angola by only 46-43 at halftime and ended up winning by 15. Kim said he felt Angolan players ran out of gas down the stretch, and his players were able to take advantage of that.
"We kept pushing the pace and playing them physically," the coach said. "We shot with more confidence and didn't back down from physical battles."
At the World Cup, the top two teams from the group will reach the next round.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
