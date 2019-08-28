Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor union tentatively OKs wage deal without strikes

August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. have tentatively agreed to sign this year's wage deal without holding a strike, the union said Wednesday.

In its revised offerings, Hyundai Motor proposed an increase of 40,000 won (US$33) in basic monthly salary, performance based bonuses worth one and a half months of wages, a cash bonus worth up to 9.2 million won per person depending on working years, union spokesman Hong Jae-gwan said in a text message.

Hyundai Motor union has held an industrial action almost every year since its foundation in 1987 except for 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011.

