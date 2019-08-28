Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors raid universities, facilities over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Kookmin Daily)
-- Wife, mother, brother of Cho Kuk barred from leaving Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors launch full-scale probe into allegations involving Cho Kuk (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk ahead of parliamentary hearing (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Concerns rise over ELS worth 114 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Raids follow up allegations on Cho Kuk family (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecutor raids 20 locations in probe into embattled Cho Kuk (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul urged to be on alert for NK hacking (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
4
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
5
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
1
(2nd LD) Universities, facilities raided over corruption scandals involving minister nominee's family
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
3
S. Korean light water reactor earns U.S. design certification
-
4
S. Korean qualifier retires during 1st round at U.S. Open
-
5
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university