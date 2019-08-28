(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 28)

If Uncle Sam's frustration deepens further, we cannot rule out the possibility of the United States considering a radical revamp of its traditional security policy in Northeast Asia. U.S. security experts are wondering if South Korea is really trying to draw a new Acheson Line, in which South Korea was excluded in the U.S. defense line against the rise of communism in the 1950s. As a result, the United States may demand South Korea share more of its defense costs in negotiations and also send its troops to help U.S. forces in the Strait of Hormuz, South China Sea, and other troubled regions.