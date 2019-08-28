Chung Hyeon rallies to take 1st round match at U.S. Open
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon has rallied to win his first round match at the season's final Grand Slam tournament.
Chung, ranked 170th, defeated American Ernesto Escobedo (206th) in five sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-2, at the U.S. Open men's singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Tuesday (local time).
By winning the 3:37 marathon affair, Chung has reached the second round at the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year. He will take on Fernando Verdasco of Spain in the next round.
Chung, the 2018 Australian Open semifinalist, reached as high as No. 19 in the world rankings last spring but has since fallen on hard times due to assorted injuries. After playing in the second round at the Australian Open in January this year, Chung ended up missing the next two majors, the French Open and Wimbledon, with injuries. He had to play in the qualifiers to get into the U.S. Open.
Chung, who returned to action late last month, struggled early on against Escobedo, dropping the opening set 3-6 against the wild-card entry.
Chung trailed 2-4 in the second set before winning the next four games to win the set and even the match.
Escobedo won the third set in a tiebreak, fending off Chung who was once down 2-5 and cut it to 5-6.
Tied at 4-4 in the fourth set, Chung broke Escobedo and then held his own serve to force a 2-2 tie in sets.
In the deciding fifth set, Escobedo double-faulted twice to get broken in the first game, as Chung charged out ahead to a 4-0 lead en route to a grinding victory.
Chung had 65 winners against Escobedo's 46.
Verdasco is a former top-10 player who beat Chung in their only previous meeting in 2015 at a clay court event by 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
The winner of this second round match will be on collision course with world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, a three-time U.S. Open champion.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
4
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
5
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
1
(2nd LD) Universities, facilities raided over corruption scandals involving minister nominee's family
-
2
S. Korean light water reactor earns U.S. design certification
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
4
S. Korean qualifier retires during 1st round at U.S. Open
-
5
(News Focus) Korean firms pushing for self-reliance amid trade spat with Japan