Chung Hyeon rallies to take 1st round match at U.S. Open

Chung, the 2018 Australian Open semifinalist, reached as high as No. 19 in the world rankings last spring but has since fallen on hard times due to assorted injuries. After playing in the second round at the Australian Open in January this year, Chung ended up missing the next two majors, the French Open and Wimbledon, with injuries. He had to play in the qualifiers to get into the U.S. Open.