Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/22 Cloudy 10

Incheon 28/23 Cloudy 10

Suwon 29/22 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 29/22 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 29/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/21 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/22 Rain 20

Gwangju 28/23 Rain 30

Jeju 28/25 Rain 60

Daegu 29/22 Rain 30

Busan 27/24 Rain 30

(END)

