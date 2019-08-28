LG, Siemens sign MOU for digital transformation in manufacturing
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. and Siemens have agreed to jointly develop key manufacturing technologies to drive digital transformation in factories, the companies said Wednesday.
The South Korean electronics maker and the German industrial giant signed a memorandum of understanding at LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, for collaboration in advanced manufacturing solutions, LG said.
Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop "digital twin" technology and digitize equipment manufacturing, mold and 3D printing processes in factories.
A digital twin is a virtual model of a product, process or service to allow engineers to simulate and validate a system in advance, aimed at improving efficiency and minimizing failure rates.
Siemens offers comprehensive digital solutions for the design-to-manufacturing process for smart factories that are capable of better, more efficient production.
LG Electronics is South Korea's No. 2 electronics maker, with its products ranging from home appliances and smartphones to robots and other gadgets.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
4
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
1
(2nd LD) Universities, facilities raided over corruption scandals involving minister nominee's family
-
2
S. Korean light water reactor earns U.S. design certification
-
3
(News Focus) Korean firms pushing for self-reliance amid trade spat with Japan
-
4
U.S. says Dokdo drills 'not productive' amid Seoul-Tokyo row
-
5
Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall