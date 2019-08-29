(LEAD) N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature was to hold a rare second meeting of the year Thursday, spawning speculation about what message Pyongyang will send to the outside world amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the highest organ of state power under the constitution, usually meets once a year to rubber-stamp decisions by the ruling Workers' Party. The North has also used SPA sessions as a major platform to unveil key policy changes or messages.
During this year's first session in April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reelected as Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the communist state's highest seat of power and its constitution was revised to make him official head of state.
Kim also delivered a rare policy speech during the meeting, expressing a willingness to hold a third summit with U.S. President Donald Trump after their no-deal summit in February and saying that he will wait until year's end for Washington's "courageous" decision.
North Korean media has yet to confirm whether the parliamentary session was held or underway. The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) recently said that this year's second parliamentary session would be held on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the KCNA said that SPA deputies were in Pyongyang to take part in the meeting and visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum where the bodies of Kim's late grandfather and father are enshrined.
Thursday's meeting is drawing keen attention as it comes amid speculation that the stalled nuclear talks between the North and the U.S. could resume now that joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea have concluded.
Pyongyang has sharply denounced the exercises as proof of hostilities and conducted a series of missile launches in protest. Still, Trump said Kim sent him a letter saying that he would like to start negotiations as soon as the drills are over.
Observers say that the North could use the SPA session to show off what it claims to be improvements in its conventional weapons development demonstrated by its recent missile and projectile launches.
That could soothe security anxiety that has been growing among North Korean people since Pyongyang came out for denuclearization talks, while sending a message to the U.S. that it will continue to develop or modernize weapons to enhance its self-defense capability.
Thursday's SPA meeting could also discuss follow-up measures on decisions in the April session, such as new laws or regulatory reforms to support economic growth, key agendas of leader Kim, observers said.
North Korea has been focusing on economic development since its policy shift, announced in April 2018, from the so-called byongjin policy of simultaneously seeking nuclear and economic development.
The North has been pushing for a five-year economic development plan that will end in 2020 but it is widely seen as falling far short of expectations in the face of tough global sanctions imposed on its economy.
Seoul is paying close attention on what policy changes and messages the North will send during the second SPA session.
"I think North Korea's SPA meeting is a good opportunity for it to announce inside and out its policy direction or an evaluation of the businesses it has carried out," unification ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min told a regular briefing on Monday.
"In the past SPA session, North Korea sent an external message regarding the North-U.S. relations," he said. "We will keep a close watch on the meeting considering these past situations."
A ministry official said later on Thursday that the North was expected to discuss details of its five-year economic development plan, change laws following the constitutional revision or conduct organizational restructuring.
During the April session, North Korea revised its constitution to stipulate that the chairman of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) serves as its supreme leader that "represents the country." Kim rules the North as chairman of the SAC, the communist state's highest seat of power.
The previous constitution only stated that the chairman of the SAC serves as supreme leader. It was the president of the Presidium of the SPA who represented the country as nominal head of state.
