TV celebrity Holley gets suspended prison sentence in drug case

Holley was accused of purchasing 1 gram of methamphetamine online in the middle of March and using it together with a 20-year-old foreign acquaintance at that time. Police said Holley again used the drug alone at his home in Seoul later. Holley was detained on April 8 after police found that a drug dealer had received a money transfer from the TV celebrity. Holley reportedly told police he took the drugs because he had a lot of stress related to work, including broadcasting.