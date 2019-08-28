Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean shares up in late morning trading

All Headlines 11:31 August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Wednesday morning, supported by foreign investors' net purchase of local stocks, but sentiment remained cautious over lingering concerns about the global growth outlook.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 8.73 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,933.33 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.34 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.68 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2 percent, and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors, traded 2.75 percent higher.

POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, advanced 0.49 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, fell 0.34 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,213.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.35 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!