North Chungcheong Province growing into int'l mecca for martial arts

The World Martial Arts Masterships Committee (WMC), headquartered in Cheongju, has also been strengthening its status as an international organization. Just as the International Olympic Committee organizes the Olympic Games, the WMC is the governing body of the World Martial Arts Masterships and selects its host city every four years after receiving bids from countries. It also supports the organization, development and coordination of various martial arts competitions. Late last year, the first overseas National Martial Arts Committee (NMC) was launched in Indonesia. The WMC plans to set up other NMCs in Southeast Asia, including India, Nepal and Malaysia, Europe and the United States in the future.