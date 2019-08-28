N. Korean newspaper slams U.S. for using Hong Kong protests in trade disputes with Beijing
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean newspaper on Wednesday accused the United States of using anti-government protests in Hong Kong as a way to increase its pressure on Beijing amid their deepening trade disputes.
Protests are intensifying in Hong Kong over a new extradition bill allowing the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China. The U.S. has warned against Beijing using force against protesters, hinting that such action could have a negative impact on their future trade negotiations.
The Minju Joson, the daily of the North's cabinet, carried an article titled "Black shadow lurking behind Hong Kong fiasco," claiming that the U.S. is using the protests as a means to strengthen its position in current trade disputes.
"Participants (in the protests) waved national flags of the U.S. and Britain, appealing for their support," the paper said. "The problem is that as time goes by, the black shadow of western forces is getting bigger.
"Given the current relations between China and the U.S., we cannot say that the U.S. has nothing to do with what is happening in Hong Kong," it added. "The U.S. is blatantly interfering with internal affairs of China, saying violent crackdown on the protestors would reduce the changes of resolving their trade disputes."
North Korea's media, including its official newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, has repeatedly slammed the U.S. for using the demonstration in Hong Kong as a way to increase its position in trade disputes with China. North Korea's foreign ministry earlier issued a statement, expressing its support for Beijing on the Hong Kong issue.
