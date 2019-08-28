RB Korea chief blames lax gov't supervision for humidifier sanitizer scandal

RB Korea's disinfectants started being sold in South Korea in 2001. Their risks first came to light in 2011 after some pregnant women died of unidentified lung ailments. The local authorities launched a probe and concluded that it was caused by polyhexamethylene guanidine, an anti-bacterial agent used in the humidifier cleanser that can be fatal when it's inhaled in the form of droplets. The product's toxicity has affected 181 people, 73 of whom died of a pulmonary disease, including children. Many of the survivors have to breathe through a support device for the rest of their lives.