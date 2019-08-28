SKNetworks 5,260 UP 80

TONGYANG 1,610 UP 35

Hyundai M&F INS 23,150 UP 100

Daesang 20,850 UP 250

SBC 15,900 UP 100

HITEJINRO 21,450 DN 250

Yuhan 220,500 UP 7,000

SLCORP 21,750 UP 450

CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 101,000 UP 2,300

DaelimInd 94,700 UP 400

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15000 UP550

KiaMtr 42,850 UP 1,050

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,500 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 39,900 UP 250

Donga Socio Holdings 87,500 DN 600

SK hynix 73,300 UP 300

Youngpoong 563,000 DN 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,350 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 226,500 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,300 UP 1,600

Kogas 38,650 UP 100

Hanwha 23,800 UP 700

DB HiTek 14,750 UP 150

CJ 79,200 UP 900

JWPHARMA 27,000 UP 900

LGInt 17,000 UP 450

DongkukStlMill 5,840 DN 90

SK Discovery 22,150 UP 250

Hyosung 85,700 UP 700

LOTTE 32,950 UP 150

AK Holdings 33,200 UP 250

Binggrae 56,600 UP 200

GCH Corp 18,800 UP 350

LotteChilsung 128,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiMtr 127,500 UP 2,500

AmoreG 52,700 UP 300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 UP 150

POSCO 207,000 UP 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 87,800 UP 1,700

(MORE)