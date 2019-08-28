Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 15:40 August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SKNetworks 5,260 UP 80
TONGYANG 1,610 UP 35
Hyundai M&F INS 23,150 UP 100
Daesang 20,850 UP 250
SBC 15,900 UP 100
HITEJINRO 21,450 DN 250
Yuhan 220,500 UP 7,000
SLCORP 21,750 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 101,000 UP 2,300
DaelimInd 94,700 UP 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15000 UP550
KiaMtr 42,850 UP 1,050
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,500 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 39,900 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 87,500 DN 600
SK hynix 73,300 UP 300
Youngpoong 563,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,350 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 226,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,300 UP 1,600
Kogas 38,650 UP 100
Hanwha 23,800 UP 700
DB HiTek 14,750 UP 150
CJ 79,200 UP 900
JWPHARMA 27,000 UP 900
LGInt 17,000 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 5,840 DN 90
SK Discovery 22,150 UP 250
Hyosung 85,700 UP 700
LOTTE 32,950 UP 150
AK Holdings 33,200 UP 250
Binggrae 56,600 UP 200
GCH Corp 18,800 UP 350
LotteChilsung 128,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 127,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 52,700 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 UP 150
POSCO 207,000 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 87,800 UP 1,700
(MORE)

