KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,200 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,100 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 47,400 UP 150
SamsungElec 44,150 UP 100
NHIS 11,900 UP 50
ORION Holdings 15,450 UP 250
KISWire 22,850 UP 250
LotteFood 424,000 UP 3,000
NEXENTIRE 9,300 UP 270
CHONGKUNDANG 81,200 UP 1,200
KCC 219,000 UP 6,000
HankookShellOil 321,000 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 13,850 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 43,350 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,051,000 UP 42,000
SsangyongCement 5,780 DN 10
BoryungPharm 11,850 UP 200
L&L 11,500 UP 200
NamyangDairy 515,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,350 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,250 UP 400
KAL 22,000 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,350 UP 220
Shinsegae 223,000 DN 1,500
LG Corp. 69,700 0
Nongshim 229,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 38,050 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 3,080 UP 130
LS 44,000 UP 600
GC Corp 106,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 31,400 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,150 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 248,500 UP 4,000
KPIC 110,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,140 UP 80
SKC 46,900 UP 1,850
GS Retail 37,250 UP 50
Ottogi 564,000 UP 13,000
IlyangPharm 20,150 UP 600
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
