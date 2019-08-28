KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,370 DN 20
MERITZ SECU 4,745 DN 110
HtlShilla 76,200 UP 700
Hanmi Science 40,550 UP 450
SamsungElecMech 87,600 UP 400
Hanssem 61,800 UP 400
KSOE 104,000 DN 1,500
Hanwha Chem 16,900 DN 50
OCI 64,900 DN 1,300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,650 UP 900
KorZinc 431,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,130 DN 80
SYC 48,900 UP 250
HyundaiMipoDock 39,700 0
IS DONGSEO 29,400 UP 650
S-Oil 90,300 UP 400
LG Innotek 97,300 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,800 UP 2,050
KumhoPetrochem 70,400 UP 900
Mobis 247,000 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,150 UP 450
HDC HOLDINGS 12,150 UP 50
S-1 98,700 UP 200
Hanchem 80,300 UP 1,500
DWS 38,050 UP 2,550
UNID 43,800 DN 200
KEPCO 25,350 UP 200
SamsungSecu 34,300 UP 300
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 51,900 UP 300
HyundaiElev 76,900 UP 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,850 UP 50
Hanon Systems 11,150 0
SK 193,500 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 6,090 UP 50
GKL 19,000 UP 200
Handsome 29,700 UP 950
WJ COWAY 80,200 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,500 UP 5,500
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
