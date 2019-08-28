KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,000 UP 200
KorElecTerm 45,400 UP 250
NamhaeChem 8,730 UP 40
DONGSUH 17,950 UP 50
BGF 5,710 0
SamsungEng 15,250 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 91,300 UP 800
PanOcean 4,610 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 UP 800
CheilWorldwide 25,650 DN 50
KT 26,950 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL172000 UP3500
LG Uplus 12,750 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,000 UP 600
KT&G 101,500 UP 500
DHICO 5,850 UP 70
LG Display 12,750 UP 150
Kangwonland 27,850 0
NAVER 146,500 0
Kakao 133,500 DN 500
NCsoft 539,000 UP 8,000
DSME 25,900 DN 200
DSINFRA 6,080 UP 100
DWEC 4,050 UP 35
Donga ST 83,000 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 221,500 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 213,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 30,850 UP 200
LGH&H 1,145,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 324,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 17,600 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,900 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,300 UP 2,350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,800 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 60,300 UP 1,100
Celltrion 156,000 UP 11,000
Huchems 20,950 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,000 UP 2,300
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
S. Korean light water reactor earns U.S. design certification
(2nd LD) Universities, facilities raided over corruption scandals involving minister nominee's family
U.S. says Dokdo drills 'not productive' amid Seoul-Tokyo row
(LEAD) U.S. offers to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row after 'whitelist' removal
(LEAD) Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall