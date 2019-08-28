KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,200 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 30,600 UP 300
GS 46,000 UP 750
CJ CGV 33,300 UP 150
HYUNDAILIVART 14,000 UP 500
LIG Nex1 31,500 UP 250
FILA KOREA 57,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,500 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,900 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,365 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 123,500 UP 1,500
LF 19,450 UP 50
FOOSUNG 9,780 UP 120
JW HOLDINGS 6,050 UP 90
SK Innovation 156,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 21,700 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 38,700 UP 50
Hansae 18,050 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 58,800 UP 700
Youngone Corp 35,650 UP 300
KOLON IND 39,700 UP 500
HanmiPharm 275,500 UP 4,000
BNK Financial Group 6,430 UP 60
emart 116,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY286 50 UP750
KOLMAR KOREA 42,150 UP 150
CUCKOO 100,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 69,800 UP 700
MANDO 34,250 UP 2,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 286,500 UP 10,500
INNOCEAN 67,200 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,500 UP 200
Netmarble 93,700 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S320500 DN6500
ORION 87,000 0
BGF Retail 196,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 43,300 UP 250
HDC-OP 34,750 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,450 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 DN 50
