Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on institutional buying
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rose Wednesday for a second consecutive session as institutional investors were net buyers of local stocks, but sentiment remained cautious about deeper worries over the global economy. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.49 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 1,941.09. Trade volume was moderate at 280 million shares worth 3.23 trillion won (US$2.66 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 609 to 216.
The local stock market opened higher on bargain hunting, offsetting an overnight decline on Wall Street.
Wall Street saw losses on Tuesday as U.S. yield curve inversion deepened, in what many analysts say is a looming sign of a recession in the world's largest economy.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said the inverted yield curve had a limited impact on the local stock market because investors had already had a chance to digest the issue.
A modest rise in oil prices, which came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could meet Iran's Hassan Rouhani, also offered some relief to investors, Seo said.
Institutional investors bought a net 105 billion won worth of local stocks, while foreign investors sold a net 51 billion won worth of stocks.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 0.23 percent to end at 44,150 won, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, gained 0.41 percent to 73,300 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, remained flat.
Automakers traded in positive terrain, with industry leader Hyundai Motor up 2 percent to 127,500 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors adding 2.51 percent at 42,850 won.
The local currency closed at 1,213.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
