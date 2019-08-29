Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court is set to make its final ruling Thursday on a massive graft scandal involving Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong and ousted President Park Geun-hye.
In its final verdict, the Supreme Court will decide whether to uphold or reject a lower court decision that gave a suspended jail sentence to the de facto leader of the country's top conglomerate.
A rejection of the appeals court ruling could hurt Lee's leadership and deal a heavy blow to the group that is already struggling with economic headwinds.
The group's key unit, Samsung Electronics, has taken a hard hit from South Korea and Japan's trade rift as Japan tightened exports of key components and materials to Korea.
In 2017, the 51-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison on numerous charges, including bribery and embezzlement.
The court judged that Lee bribed the president's longtime friend Choi Soon-sil by providing three horses and equestrian training to Choi's daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, as well as funds for a children's sports foundation run by the Choi family.
However, an appeals court in 2018 cut the jail term to 2 1/2 years suspended for four years.
The court ruled that of the 8.6 billion won worth of bribes that Park and Choi received, only the 3.6 billion-won fund Samsung sent to Choi's Germany-based firm can be considered as bribes.
"The ownership of the horses that Samsung provided was not transferred to Choi," the appeals court said, excluding the horses from the bribery case.
The court also disregarded the prosecution's claim that Samsung offered bribes in return for a government backing of Lee's plan to inherit group control from his father.
"Samsung had no agenda for which it needed to make an explicit or implicit request to the former president," the court said, excluding the donation to the sports foundation from bribery.
Thursday's ruling is likely to depend on how the top court judges these two issues. If the court rules that both the horses and the donation were part of an intricate plan to gain group control, Lee could face a harsher sentence.
Under local law, the court can only hand down a sentence suspension when the embezzlement amount is below 5 billion won.
In Lee's case, the horses and sports foundation donation are estimated at 3.4 billion won and 1.6 billion won, respectively.
The Supreme Court is also expected to review the appeals court decision over Park and her friend Choi Soon-sil. They were sentenced to 25 years and 20 years in prison, respectively, for bribery.
The ruling will be broadcast live nationwide and will also be available via Facebook, YouTube and Naver TV.
