Japanese diplomat to visit Seoul amid high tensions over trade, wartime history
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- A Japanese diplomat will visit South Korea this week for talks with Seoul officials, the foreign ministry here said Wednesday, amid an escalating row between the two countries over trade and wartime history.
Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, will arrive in Seoul on Thursday and meet his South Korean counterpart, Kim Jung-han, according to the ministry.
Kanasugi, who also serves as Japan's top nuclear envoy, will also meet with Seoul's nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, to discuss joint efforts to facilitate the resumption of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
Tensions between Seoul and Tokyo deepened on Wednesday as Japan put into force its decision to remove South Korea from the "whitelist" of countries given preferential treatment in importing dual-use items that can be diverted for military purposes.
With the trade row showing no signs of abating, Seoul announced its decision last week to terminate a bilateral military intelligence-sharing deal seen as a rare case of bilateral security collaboration and a platform to facilitate trilateral defense collaboration with their mutual ally, the United States.
