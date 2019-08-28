NCT 127 to perform at global charity concert in New York next month
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 has joined the lineup for an annual charity concert set for next month in New York as the first K-pop artists to perform in the event, the band's management agency said Wednesday.
NCT 127 will perform alongside Queen and Hugh Jackman as well as American musicians, like Alicia Keys and Adam Lambert, during the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 28 at Manhattan's Central Park, according to SM Entertainment.
The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival started in 2012 and organized by Global Poverty Project.
The September concert will be broadcast live on American cable channel MSNBC, as well as YouTube and social media channels, SM said.
