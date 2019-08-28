Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Israeli TV series wins top prize at Seoul Drama Awards

All Headlines 22:39 August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Israeli comedy drama "On the Spectrum" on Wednesday won the top prize at this year's Seoul International Drama Awards, while Korean hit TV series "The Fiery Priest" captured two prizes.

At the award ceremony of the 12th Seoul International Drama Awards held at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University, the Israeli 10-episode series on three twentysomething roommates with autism took the grand prize.

The jury said the drama, produced by Yes Studio, expressed its message well despite limited format and time.

Best Long Form Drama went to Chinese fantasy adventure "The Golden Eyes," while "Billy" of the Netherlands received the Best Short Form Drama award. British series "Little Drummer Girl," produced by South Korean star director Park Chan-wook, received Best Mini Series.

South Korean Kim Dong-wook was awarded Best Actor for his role in "Special Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo," while the best actress prize was awarded to Alicia von Rittburg for Germany's "Bauhaus."

South Korean director Park Chan-wook poses for photographers on the red carpet of the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University on Aug. 28, 2019. (Yonhap)

SBS' crime comedy "The Fiery Priest" earned the best "hallyu" drama award, a non-competition section, with its lead actor Kim Nam-gil was named Best Actor. Hallyu refers to the Korean wave of popular culture.

The 40-episode series is a story about the mysterious death of an elderly priest, which a young priest, a detective and a prosecutor join hands to solve.

South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil poses for photographers on the red carpet of the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University on Aug. 28, 2019. (Yonhap)

Actress Jang Na-ra won the best Korean actress award for SBS soap series "The Last Empress."

This year, 28 dramas were nominated for awards out of a record 270 entries from 61 countries.

South Korean actress Jang Na-ra poses for photographers on the red carpet of the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University on Aug. 28, 2019. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Seoul Int'l Drama Awards
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!