Esper says U.S. is concerned about N.K. missile tests
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States is concerned about North Korea's recent short-range ballistic missile tests but will not "overreact" in the interest of renewing denuclearization talks, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon, Esper said the U.S. believes that the best way to achieve North Korea's denuclearization is through a political agreement.
"We are concerned about the short-range ballistic missile tests," he said, referring to the string of launches since late July. "We're not going to overreact. We want to take a measured response and make sure we don't close the door to diplomacy."
U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed the tests as unimportant, saying they do not violate an agreement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to refrain from long-range missile or nuclear tests.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
-
1
U.S. says Dokdo drills 'not productive' amid Seoul-Tokyo row
-
2
(LEAD) Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. offers to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row after 'whitelist' removal
-
4
S. Korean light water reactor earns U.S. design certification
-
5
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision