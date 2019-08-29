(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 29)
Escalating tensions
Japan should be more open to dialogue with S. Korea
As expected, Japan implemented Wednesday a Cabinet decision made Aug. 2, to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trading partners entitled to simplified export procedures for strategic industrial materials.
The administrative measure enables Tokyo to de jure control exports of as many as 1,120 items designated as "strategic materials" to Seoul. Japan believes these materials could be diverted for military use, thus become possible security risks for the country. Japan included South Korea on its whitelist in 2004 and had since given preferential treatment to Korean firms in allowing the export of these materials. As a corresponding measure, South Korea has already vowed to take Japan off its own whitelist.
Japan had already restricted shipments to South Korea in July of three high-tech resource materials ― photoresist, hydrogen fluoride etching gas and fluorinated polyimide ― which are used to produce semiconductors and displays, export items for the South.
It is regrettable that Tokyo is showing no sincere efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing trade spat. Seoul has recently made dialogue overtures only to get the cold shoulder from Japanese officials. This suggests Japan is on track to take more restrictive measures, possibly poised for a full-scale trade war.
The South Korean government announced a plan to spend more than 5 trillion won ($4.1 billion) from in 2021 and 2022 to support local parts and material industries affected by the Japanese measure, and spur the localization of such materials. This is the only beginning of a long, uphill battle. The government will have to work closely with the private sector to cope with the trade row.
Notably, the ongoing dispute has spilled over to the security and defense realms after South Korea last week decided not to renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) it signed with Japan in 2016 to share sensitive military intelligence as a countermeasure. The current deal expires Nov. 22.
South Korea also held a two-day military exercise this week on and around Dokdo, its easternmost islets to which Japan also lays claim.
Japan has protested strongly against the South Korean measures ― and this is only natural. What is more worrisome is that they are causing concerns in the U.S. that could create a rift in the alliance. It is important for Seoul to seek Washington's understanding of its position, and minimize the damage the measures may cause to U.S. interests in the region.
To resolve the row, Japan should first change and be more open to dialogue. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Japan launched the trade war following the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling against Japanese firms in a compensation suit lodged by South Korean victims of forced labor during World War II. Japan has denied a link between the two cases as the World Trade Organization started the procedure of reviewing whether Japan's unilateral export restriction violates trade rules.
Contradictorily, however, Japan is repeating claims that all individual compensation issues stemming from Japan's occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945 were resolved through a bilateral diplomatic treaty signed in 1965, vowing not to negotiate with Seoul unless the latter shows its commitment to the treaty. But the fact is the International Labor Organization under the United Nations officially demanded the Japanese government compensate forced labor victims in 1999, saying individual claims do not end as a result of negotiations between governments.
