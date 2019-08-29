Foreign ministry seeks 11.5 pct hike in 2020 budget with focus on diplomacy with Japan
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Thursday it is requesting an 11.5 percent increase in its budget for next year, with a focus on beefing up exchanges and diplomacy with Japan despite badly frayed ties between the two sides.
The ministry's total budget proposal of 2.73 trillion won (US$2.24 billion) also includes 1.7 billion won set aside to devise ways to deal with potential repercussions from the U.S.-China trade spat.
Following a Cabinet review, the budget plan will be submitted to the National Assembly early next week.
The double-digit raise, if approved, will mark a sharp increase in the ministry's yearly spending compared with previous years. The ministry's budget has risen about 2-3 percent on average in the past several years. Last year, the amount expanded by 3.9 percent from a year earlier.
"Much of the (proposed) expanded amount is to build up bilateral diplomatic strategies toward Japan, and China and the United States given the current complex circumstances," a ministry official told reporters.
Seoul is embroiled in an intensifying diplomatic and economic row with Tokyo that stems from wartime forced labor issues. The U.S.-China trade war has put Korea in a difficult position diplomatically as the respective countries are its key security ally and largest trading partner.
"The proposed increase reflects the government's will to reinforce our diplomatic capabilities," the official said.
In particular, the ministry is seeking to more than quadruple the budget for Japan-related projects to 5.1 billion won from this year's 1.2 billion. The money will be spent on expanding diplomatic outreach through foreign missions and more civilian exchanges, the official said.
The proposal also includes plans to diversify the portfolio in line with the Moon Jae-in government's New Southern Policy and New Northern Policy, which seek to deepen economic and diplomatic cooperation with its Asian and Eurasian neighbors, including Russia.
For that, it is asking for a 22.7 percent increase in the budget for plans to bolster ties with Asian and Middle Eastern countries. Its blueprint for deeper relations with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is reflected in a request for a 16.1 percent rise in its budget.
The ministry has proposed an 11.6 percent increase to 507.5 billion won for its share of expenses for international contributions and a 13.7 percent rise to 917.9 billion won for official development assistance (ODA).
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
New young adult English novel to recount devastation of Japanese wartime sexual slavery
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(LEAD) Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. offers to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row after 'whitelist' removal
-
4
U.S. says Dokdo drills 'not productive' amid Seoul-Tokyo row
-
5
(3rd LD) Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals