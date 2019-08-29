Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG to launch midrange smartphone with triple camera next month

All Headlines 10:00 August 29, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will release a midrange smartphone with a full screen display and triple cameras to target budget-conscious consumers.

The Q70 will have a "hole-in display," which is a full-screen display with a hole in the screen for the front-facing camera, for the first time for an LG smartphone, the Korean electronics maker said.

The Q70 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 32 million pixel camera, as well as wide-angle and in-depth lenses.

LG said the smartphone with minimum bezels and powerful cameras is designed for young consumers who enjoy taking photos and various content on mobile devices.

The phone is priced at 548,900 won (US$450) in the domestic market and goes on sale on Sept. 9, the company said.

A model introduces the Q70, LG Electronics Inc.'s midrange smartphone with a full screen display and triple rear cameras, in this photo provided by the company on Aug. 29, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

