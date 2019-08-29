Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Aug. 29

All Headlines 08:21 August 29, 2019

General

-- Supreme Court ruling on massive corruption scandal involving ex-President Park, Samsung heir

-- Police to summon ex-YG chief Yang over overseas gambling allegations

-- N. Korea's parliament to hold second meeting of this year

-- Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks in Seoul

Economy & Finance

-- Samsung's reaction on Supreme court ruling on Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong

-- Parliamentary confirmation hearings for nominees for heads of the Financial Services Commission and agricultural ministry

-- Government's 2020 budget proposal
(END)

