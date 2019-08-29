S. Korean biz sentiment inches up for Sept.
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean business confidence edged up for September despite negatives at home and abroad, a central bank report showed Thursday.
The business survey index (BSI) of local businesses stood at 72 for next month, compared with 71 for this month, according to the report by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The subindex for manufacturers gained 1 point to 72 over the cited period, with that for nonmanufacturing firms also rising by the same margin to 72.
The BSI for large companies increased 2 points to 80, while the figure for small and midsized enterprises remained flat at 64.
The marginal improvement in overall business sentiment comes despite a slew of unfavorable factors facing Asia's fourth-largest economy.
South Korea's exports sank 11 percent on-year in July, the eighth consecutive month of decline, hit by a Sino-American trade war and falling chip prices. Adding to its export woes are Japan's export and trade curbs on Seoul.
South Korea also remains gripped by flaccid domestic demand as consumers tighten their purse strings amid an economic slowdown.
The BOK report also showed the actual BSI for all industrial sectors came to 69 for August, down four points from the prior month and the lowest reading in six months.
The central bank attributed the decline to escalating trade tensions and falling domestic demand.
The subindex for manufacturing firms fell five points to 68, with the figure for nonmanufacturers dipping two points to 70.
Meanwhile, the country's economic sentiment indicator consisting of business and consumer surveys stood at 88.4 for September, down 0.8 point from August and the lowest level in about six years.
