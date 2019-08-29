New home permits plunge 52.7 pct in July
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- New home permits in South Korea dropped 52.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the government said Thursday, amid toughened regulations on the housing market.
Construction permits issued for new homes came to 27,574 in July, compared with 58,295 in the same period a year ago, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
New home permits issued in Seoul dipped 40.3 percent on-year to 3,764, while those issued outside the capital areas nose-dived 57.1 percent on-year to 15,634, according to the ministry.
For the first seven months of the year, new home permits declined 17.4 percent on-year to 254,168.
Market watchers said a drop in home prices, particularly regions outside the Seoul metropolitan area, and strict regulations on house rebuilding projects led the decline in new home permits.
The government has introduced a series of regulations in recent years to cool down the country's property market, which includes heavy taxation and toughened mortgage guidelines.
The government has recently announced it will adopt a "presale price cap system" for new private apartments, the strongest-ever step to rein in a rise in home prices.
