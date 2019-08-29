Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:13 August 29, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/22 Rain 70

Incheon 27/23 Rain 70

Suwon 28/21 Rain 70

Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/21 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 27/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 31/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 27/22 Sunny 60

Jeju 27/24 Rain 60

Daegu 27/22 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/23 Rain 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!