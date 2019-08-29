(LEAD) S. Korea shooting for 1 victory at basketball worlds

And for such an obvious underdog team, confidence can be fleeting. In the first game against Lithuania last Saturday, South Korea shot only 1-of-14 from three-point range. But coach Kim urged them to keep taking shots, and South Korea suddenly became a volume-shooting team. Against the Czechs on Sunday, 10 players attempted at least a shot from downtown, led by Lee Dae-sung's 12, and the team went 10-of-38 from downtown. Then against Angola on Tuesday, the team drained 10 out of 28 attempts from distance, with guard Lee Jung-hyun going 4-of-10.