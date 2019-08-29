Seoul stocks start higher, tracking Wall Street
All Headlines 09:38 August 29, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Thursday in line with gains on Wall Street overnight.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.18 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,942.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
But most large caps traded in negative terrain with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.23 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.39 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO slipped 0.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,213.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.65 won from the previous session's close.
