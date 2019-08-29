Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks start higher, tracking Wall Street

All Headlines 09:38 August 29, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Thursday in line with gains on Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.18 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,942.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

But most large caps traded in negative terrain with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.23 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.39 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO slipped 0.72 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,213.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.65 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!