S. Korean investment in overseas securities rises 4.6 pct in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean institutions' overseas investments rose 4.6 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier due mainly to a gain in their purchase of foreign bonds, data showed Thursday.
The value of foreign stocks and bonds owned by institutions came to US$298.6 billion as of the end of June, up $13.1 billion from a quarter ago, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign securities here include overseas stocks and bonds as well as Korean papers -- foreign currency-denominated securities issued by local government, banks and companies in overseas markets.
The amount of foreign stocks held by South Korean institutions totaled $92.8 billion as of the end of June, up $4.5 billion from a quarter earlier.
Their foreign bond holdings rose $9 billion to $163.8 billion in the second quarter.
Investment in Korean papers by local institutions retreated $400 million to $42 billion in the second quarter, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
New young adult English novel to recount devastation of Japanese wartime sexual slavery
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
3
(3rd LD) Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals
-
4
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks
-
5
(LEAD) Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall