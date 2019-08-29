Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean investment in overseas securities rises 4.6 pct in Q2

All Headlines 12:00 August 29, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean institutions' overseas investments rose 4.6 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier due mainly to a gain in their purchase of foreign bonds, data showed Thursday.

The value of foreign stocks and bonds owned by institutions came to US$298.6 billion as of the end of June, up $13.1 billion from a quarter ago, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Foreign securities here include overseas stocks and bonds as well as Korean papers -- foreign currency-denominated securities issued by local government, banks and companies in overseas markets.

The amount of foreign stocks held by South Korean institutions totaled $92.8 billion as of the end of June, up $4.5 billion from a quarter earlier.

Their foreign bond holdings rose $9 billion to $163.8 billion in the second quarter.

Investment in Korean papers by local institutions retreated $400 million to $42 billion in the second quarter, according to the data.

S. Korean investment in overseas securities rises 4.6 pct in Q2 - 1


(END)

Keywords
#overseas securities
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!