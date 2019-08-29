South Korea to hold annual int'l security forum next week
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hundreds of government officials and experts from nearly 50 countries will gather in Seoul for an annual security forum next week to discuss the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and other pending security issues, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The 8th vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) will be held on Sept. 4-6 with the attendance of hundreds of government officials and experts from 49 countries and two international organizations, including the U.N., the ministry said.
The government had considered inviting North Korea to the forum, but decided not to do so, officials said.
Under the theme of "Building Peace Together: Challenges and Visions," this year's SDD will have several sessions focusing on the peace process and arms control on the Korean Peninsula, as well as security issues in Northeast Asia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Middle East, according to the ministry.
"The year's forum, which is to take place at around the first anniversary of the Sept. 19 military agreement, is expected to serve as a chance to announce the progress and achievement of the military de-escalation of the peninsula to the international community, and to further garner support and cooperation for a lasting peace," the ministry said in a press release.
During the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sept. 19, 2018, the two Koreas signed the Comprehensive Military Agreement which calls for a series of peace-building and tension-reducing measures, such as the halt of all hostile acts against each other.
Amid stalled nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea, however, the North resumed its major weapons tests in May, after a 17-month hiatus, involving short-range ballistic missiles.
At the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will make opening remarks, which is to be followed by a key note speech by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, according to the ministry.
On the sidelines of the forum, Seoul will have vice ministerial talks with representatives from five Central Asian countries in a multilateral format to discuss ways to enhance security cooperation and to support the government's initiative of the "New Northern Policy." Talks with 10 ASEAN countries are also planned to share the assessment of their 30 years of cooperation and discuss ways to further improve the ties.
Separate bilateral meetings are also planned with 15 nations, including Canada, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, to explore ways to boost bilateral defense cooperation, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
New young adult English novel to recount devastation of Japanese wartime sexual slavery
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(LEAD) Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall
-
3
(3rd LD) Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. offers to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row after 'whitelist' removal
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row