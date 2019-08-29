Former YG chief grilled about gambling and pimping charges
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Yang Hyun-suk, former CEO of YG Entertainment, appeared before police investigators on Thursday to be questioned about the allegations that he engaged in habitual gambling abroad and arranged sex services for foreign investors.
The 49-year-old Yang, clad in a black suit, arrived at the office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Intellectual Crime Investigation Team in Seoul, at 9:51 a.m. He had been summoned as a criminal suspect.
Asked by reporters if he admits to his gambling charges, Yang said, "I'll faithfully undergo police investigation." He gave the same answer when asked about charges of foreign exchange law violations. But Yang didn't respond, when reporters asked him to comment on the pimping charges.
Police investigators said they plan to grill Yang about all his criminal charges.
Idol-turned-K-pop guru Yang resigned from the top post at YG Entertainment in June as its big-name artists were embroiled in a series of scandals, including alleged drug use.
Yang faces allegations that he, together with Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, engaged in habitual gambling abroad and violated the foreign exchange law to secure gambling money.
Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was also summoned to the special police unit as a suspect Wednesday and underwent questioning for over 12 hours.
Yang and Seungri are accused of regularly gambling at hotel casinos in Las Vegas. Yang and Seungri reportedly spent 1 billion won (about US$823,000) and 2 billion won, respectively, on gambling.
Police have earlier raided YG Entertainment and banned the two from leaving the country.
Yang was booked in July on suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors in 2014 while treating them at a posh restaurant. In late June, he was questioned by police as a witness in the suspected pimping case.
Prior to the overseas gambling allegations, Seungri was referred to the prosecution in June on embezzlement and pimping charges.
Seungri ceased all entertainment activities in March after a nightclub he was associated with came under probe over drug use and sexual abuse.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
New young adult English novel to recount devastation of Japanese wartime sexual slavery
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(LEAD) Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall
-
3
(3rd LD) Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. offers to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row after 'whitelist' removal
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row