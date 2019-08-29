Gov't to change frequency guidelines to improve car collision avoidance radars
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will change frequency guidelines on automotive collision avoidance radars that can enhance safety and improve the capabilities of future smart cars, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Thursday.
Under the changes, power output of long-range radars using the 76-77 gigahertz (GHz) bandwidth will be increased twofold to 20 milliwatt (mW) power, with new technical standards being set for short-range radar with a frequency of 77-81 GHz.
The 76-77 GHz radar can detect objects over 200 meters away, while the short-range system will take over from 24.25-26.5 GHz radars used at present to detect things less than 100 meters distant.
The ministry said the new rules will make it possible to greatly increase the capability of vehicle sensors that include radar and detection and ranging devices.
"Better information can help future autonomous vehicles detect, make decisions and make inputs to a car in a speedy manner, which can reduce the number of accidents," it said. The ministry added that upcoming radars will have upwards of 20 times more resolution compared to the present, and some 30 meter more detection range.
The latest move comes as advances in technology have made it possible for industries to make smaller and more high definition sensors if they are allowed more 70 GHz frequency access.
"Businesses have been calling for greater use of the 70 GHz frequency range," a ministry source said. He said that the improved sensors, once they are merged with the latest super high speed 5G networks, can contribute to the growth of future autonomous smart cars.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
3
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks
-
4
(3rd LD) Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals
-
5
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020