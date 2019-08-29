Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean shares down in late morning trading

August 29, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning as investment sentiment remained fragile over prospects for trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 6.29 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,934.80 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 1.47 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix down 1.09 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor remained flat, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.4 percent higher.

POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, declined 0.72 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, fell 1.02 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,214.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.05 won from the previous session's close.

